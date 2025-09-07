Fuel Distribution at Risk as NUPENG Threatens Strike Over Dangote Refinery Labour Practices

Nigeria’s energy sector faces another looming crisis as the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has announced plans to embark on a nationwide strike beginning Monday, September 8, over allegations of anti-labour practices at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and relevant authorities to intervene swiftly and avert the industrial action that could disrupt the country’s already fragile fuel distribution system.

The Trigger for Industrial Action

NUPENG, in a statement signed by its President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, accused Dangote Refinery of undermining workers’ rights by planning to deploy 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for fuel distribution without allowing drivers to join trade unions.





The union warned that the refinery’s position threatened the livelihood of thousands of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), adding that Aliko Dangote’s refusal to permit unionisation was a breach of the 1999 Constitution and international labour conventions.

According to NUPENG, multiple meetings were held with the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to persuade the refinery to reconsider its stance, but those efforts were allegedly ignored. The matter escalated after MRS Oil Nigeria, owned by Dangote’s cousin Sayyu Aliu Dantata, began recruiting drivers for the incoming CNG trucks on the condition that they sign agreements excluding union membership.

NUPENG stated that if this issue was not resolved by September 8, its members would halt fuel loading across the country, creating widespread disruptions.

Calls for Government Intervention





PETROAN’s National President, Billy Gillis-Harry, described the planned strike as “a looming danger” and urged President Tinubu and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to mediate.

“PETROAN’s position is that we are calling on the President, the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and the Department of State Services to intervene before noon on Monday,” Gillis-Harry stressed. “It is critical to prevent anti-competitive practices and safeguard workers’ welfare.”

Similarly, IPMAN National President, Abubakar Maigandi, said marketers were in discussions to reconcile both parties. “We are still appealing to NUPENG members and Dangote to reconcile their differences. With work resuming on Monday, we will continue engagement,” he said.

okay.ng reports that the IPMAN Western Zone has also thrown its weight behind the proposed strike. Zone Chairman, Oyewole Akanni, said members were prepared to shut down operations in solidarity with NUPENG, warning that Dangote’s move to control distribution violated provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which bars refiners from directly distributing products.

Labour Congress Joins the Fray

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its President, Joe Ajaero, has also condemned the Dangote Group, describing its labour practices as “crude and dangerous.”

“The revelations contained in NUPENG’s statement represent not just an attack on petroleum workers but a declaration of war against trade unionism and decent work,” Ajaero said.

The NLC alleged that the group paid some of the lowest wages in the oil and gas sector, denied unionisation rights, casualised workers, and even recruited foreign nationals over qualified Nigerians. It warned that such practices undermined the promises of industrialisation and job creation tied to the refinery project.

Division Among Drivers

Meanwhile, the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association (DTCDA) distanced itself from the strike threat, stressing its support for deregulation and the government’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

In a statement by its National President, Enoch Kanawa, the group emphasised that drivers had the freedom to choose which organisations best served their interests. “Any licensed driver should be mature enough to decide independently,” the association said.

What Lies Ahead

Efforts to reach Dangote Refinery officials for comment on Saturday were unsuccessful.

With the strike deadline approaching, industry stakeholders fear massive fuel scarcity and price hikes if a truce is not reached. The calls for government intervention highlight the critical balance between protecting labour rights, ensuring fair competition, and safeguarding the stability of Nigeria’s fuel supply chain.