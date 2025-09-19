Fubara Returns to Rivers, Announces 6 PM Broadcast to Reaffirm Peace and Unity

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced that he will make a statewide address by 6 pm today to express appreciation to stakeholders who contributed to restoring peace in the state and to reassure citizens of his government’s continued dedication to stability.

The governor disclosed this shortly after his arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Friday. His return was greeted by a massive crowd of supporters who trooped out to show solidarity.

Speaking to journalists, Fubara said: “We are going to address the state officially by 6 pm, and in that broadcast, we will appreciate everyone who brought normalcy to this state.”

The governor’s message comes at a critical period following months of political turbulence in Rivers, during which governance was affected by internal disputes. His address is expected to not only highlight peace efforts but also set the tone for his administration’s next steps in governance.





Political observers note that such a broadcast may include commitments to infrastructure development, security measures, and economic reforms designed to reassure both local and international stakeholders of Rivers’ stability.

okay.ng reports that residents are eagerly anticipating the governor’s statement, which many believe will mark the beginning of a more united front in the state’s political and social affairs.