Fubara Preaches Unity in Rivers, Declares Peace Better Than War

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has appealed to citizens of the oil-rich state to embrace peace and unity, stressing that hard-earned peace remains more valuable than any form of conflict.

In a broadcast to the state on Friday, the governor recalled the turbulent period of the six-month emergency rule declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 18, 2025, following a prolonged political crisis that shook the foundations of governance in Rivers.

Fubara explained that despite enormous pressure from different political quarters, he opted not to challenge the legality of the emergency rule, stating that the collective stability of Rivers State outweighed partisan battles.

“The last six months have been enormously challenging, but they have taught us valuable lessons about unity, patience, and the importance of dialogue. Nothing has been irretrievably lost; there remains ample opportunity for necessary adjustments, continued reconciliation, and inclusiveness,” the governor declared.





He further urged political stakeholders, community leaders, and residents to consider the present moment as a fresh opportunity for reconciliation and development, while discouraging tendencies that could ignite new divisions.

“Let us rise above bitterness and channel our energies into rebuilding trust, fostering inclusiveness, and securing a peaceful and prosperous State for all,” Fubara said.

The governor’s message has been widely described as a reconciliatory step toward healing political wounds in Rivers, a state often at the center of national politics.

okay.ng reports that Fubara had earlier attended the burial of the late uncle of former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, an event that symbolized a visible thaw in the strained political relationship between both camps.