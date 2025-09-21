Fubara Marks Return with Thanksgiving, Says Peace Is Rivers State’s Greatest Asset

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has urged the Christian community and the people of the state to remain steadfast in prayers as he resumes full governance duties following the end of the six-month state of emergency.

The governor made the call on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, his first public outing since resuming duties at Government House, Port Harcourt. The thanksgiving, themed the “2025 Harvest of Divine Possibilities,” also doubled as a personal moment of gratitude for the governor and his family.

In his address, Fubara emphasized that prayer and intercession had been his greatest source of strength during the turbulent political period. “I am here together with my wife this first Sunday after the suspension of the state of emergency. We cannot thank God enough as a family. Our being here is private; we came simply to worship in our home church. When my story ends, this church will lead me to my next journey.

“So, it is important that I come here to say thank you quietly before the Almighty God for what He has done, what He is doing, and what He will continue to do, not just for me and my family, but for this State and Nigeria,” he said.





The governor likened prayers to deposits in a bank, stressing that the sacrifices and spiritual intercessions of the people of Opobo had been rewarded. He also highlighted the importance of peace as the foundation of health, development, and unity. “The greatest gift anyone can wish for is peace. Peace in the home prevents sickness and worry. Peace in the community attracts development. Peace within yourself promotes good health. Truly, peace is the most important thing,” he stated.

Fubara linked his remarks to the International Day of Peace commemoration, calling on Rivers people to embrace harmony as a collective value.

okay.ng reports that special prayers were led by the Vicar of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Venerable Emmanuel Nwuju, for the governor, his wife Lady Valerie Fubara, and the peace and prosperity of Rivers State and Nigeria.

The thanksgiving was attended by top stakeholders including the Chief of Staff, Dr. Edison Ehie; Chief Oris Onyiri; Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart; Hon. Damiete Herbert Miller; Chief Theodore Georgewill; and the Executive Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Barr. James A. James.





The governor’s return followed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to lift the emergency rule imposed in the state after tensions between Fubara and his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. During the emergency rule, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), former Chief of Naval Staff, served as State Administrator until the President ordered the reinstatement of Fubara, his Deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu, and the State House of Assembly last Thursday.