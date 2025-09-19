Fubara Confirms Reconciliation with Wike, Declares End to Political Rift in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has officially announced that he has reconciled with former governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, following months of political tension that unsettled the state’s leadership.

In a statewide broadcast on Friday, Governor Fubara said the resolution marked a critical milestone for peace, unity, and progress in Rivers State after a prolonged standoff.

He explained that the six-month emergency rule declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state had created the conditions for peace-building and reconciliation among all stakeholders.

“In the course of the six-month period, Mr. President graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties successfully. Our Leader, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and I, as your Governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State,” Fubara said.





The Governor emphasized that prioritizing peace over conflict was a vital decision for sustainable development, stressing that Rivers people deserve stability after months of uncertainty.

This reconciliation is expected to heal divisions between supporters of both leaders, restore political calm, and reposition the state for governance and progress.

okay.ng reports that the announcement has been received with relief by many residents, who had long called for unity between the two influential leaders.