FRSC Warns Motorists: Avoid Speeding, Night Travel, and Drunk-Driving as Ember Months Begin

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, has issued a strong advisory to motorists as Nigeria enters the critical “ember months,” a period often associated with heightened road accidents.

FRSC Commander in charge of the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway, Mr. Nasir Mohammed, cautioned drivers to prioritize safety by controlling their speed and avoiding reckless habits that increase the risk of fatalities.

Mohammed stated during an interview that while “speed is sweet, it kills faster than any deadly diseases,” emphasizing that road users must adopt safer practices to reduce avoidable crashes.

“We urge motorists to obey road signs and adhere to average speed limits to prevent avoidable crashes during the ember months,” he said.





The Corps also discouraged late-night journeys, wrongful overtaking, and reckless driving. Mohammed further highlighted the grave dangers of drunk-driving, noting that alcohol impairs judgment and could easily lead to tragic accidents.

According to him, the FRSC will intensify enlightenment campaigns, road patrols, and continuous education of road users to curb traffic violations and minimize crashes.

okay.ng reports that the Ogun FRSC has consistently deployed proactive measures during high-risk travel seasons, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding lives.