News

FRSC Warns Motorists: Avoid Speeding, Night Travel, and Drunk-Driving as Ember Months Begin

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, has issued a strong advisory to motorists as Nigeria enters the critical “ember months,” a period often associated with heightened road accidents.

FRSC Commander in charge of the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway, Mr. Nasir Mohammed, cautioned drivers to prioritize safety by controlling their speed and avoiding reckless habits that increase the risk of fatalities.

Mohammed stated during an interview that while “speed is sweet, it kills faster than any deadly diseases,” emphasizing that road users must adopt safer practices to reduce avoidable crashes.

“We urge motorists to obey road signs and adhere to average speed limits to prevent avoidable crashes during the ember months,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The Corps also discouraged late-night journeys, wrongful overtaking, and reckless driving. Mohammed further highlighted the grave dangers of drunk-driving, noting that alcohol impairs judgment and could easily lead to tragic accidents.

According to him, the FRSC will intensify enlightenment campaigns, road patrols, and continuous education of road users to curb traffic violations and minimize crashes.

okay.ng reports that the Ogun FRSC has consistently deployed proactive measures during high-risk travel seasons, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding lives.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Tinubu Reassures Nigerians of Fairness, Declares No Citizen Will Be Treated as Second-Class
Next Article Sultana BBNaija Season 10: Sultana Reveals She Was Married Off at 15, Opens Up About Motherhood

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,540.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,125.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Simon Ekpa
Biafra Separatist Leader Simon Ekpa Sentenced to Six Years for Terrorism in Finland
News Top stories
El-Rufai Warns Obi, Amaechi Against One-Term Presidency Promise, Says Four Years Cannot Fix Nigeria
Politics
Bright Chimezie
Bright Chimezie Dismisses Claims That Smoking, Drinking Boost Creativity
Celebrities
Sultana
BBNaija Season 10: Sultana Reveals She Was Married Off at 15, Opens Up About Motherhood
Celebrities
Tinubu Reassures Nigerians of Fairness, Declares No Citizen Will Be Treated as Second-Class
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like