Fresh Midnight Attack in Benue: Seven Killed, Others Missing in Gwer West Community

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
A fresh wave of violence hit Agbo Vengav community in Udam, Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State, as suspected armed herders launched a deadly attack in the early hours of Friday.

According to local sources, the assault began around 1:00 am while residents were asleep. Seven people, including women and a child, were confirmed dead, with several others still unaccounted for.

One witness, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, disclosed that a young girl was killed during the attack, while her mother was abducted by the assailants. Her whereabouts remain unknown as of the time of filing this report.

“The attack started while everyone was asleep. By the time people could gather themselves, seven corpses had been recovered, and many people were still missing,” the source said.

The attack has left the community in shock, with ongoing efforts to locate those still missing. Attempts to reach the Benue State Police Command’s spokesperson for an official statement were unsuccessful, as her mobile line was unreachable.

This latest incident adds to the growing number of attacks linked to suspected herders in Benue State, a region frequently impacted by farmer-herder conflicts.

