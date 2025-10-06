French Prime Minister Lecornu Resigns Hours After Announcing Cabinet

France’s Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, has resigned just hours after unveiling his cabinet, throwing the French government into renewed political uncertainty.

The Elysée Palace confirmed the resignation on Monday, following a one-hour meeting between Lecornu and President Emmanuel Macron. His abrupt exit comes less than a month after he succeeded François Bayrou as prime minister.





According to the BBC, Lecornu’s resignation followed intense backlash from opposition parties in the National Assembly, who condemned his cabinet lineup for retaining most members from Bayrou’s administration. Several parties had vowed to vote against the new cabinet, citing a lack of reform and inclusiveness.

The sudden development leaves President Macron scrambling to restore stability amid growing parliamentary divisions and public discontent.





Further details are expected as the Elysée outlines the next steps in appointing a successor.