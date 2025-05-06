SportTop stories

Frattesi’s Extra-Time Heroics Propel Inter Milan Past Barcelona in 4-3 Champions League Thriller

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
In a pulsating UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg at San Siro on Tuesday, David Frattesi emerged as the hero for Inter Milan, netting the winning goal in the 99th minute of extra time to secure a 4-3 victory over Barcelona. This thrilling win sent Inter through to the final with a 7-6 aggregate scoreline.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions. Barcelona had staged a remarkable comeback in the second half, with goals from Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo leveling the tie after Inter had taken a commanding 2-0 lead by halftime. Raphinha then struck late in regular time, seemingly putting Barcelona on course for the final.

However, Inter refused to bow out quietly. Francesco Acerbi scored a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer, setting the stage for Frattesi’s decisive strike deep into extra time. The Italian side will now await the winner of the PSG versus Arsenal semi-final, with the final scheduled for May 31.

This encounter was a showcase of resilience and attacking football, reflecting the high stakes and quality of Europe’s premier club competition.

