Four Years, 25,000 Stories: How the Alliance for Youth Nigeria is Rewriting the Future of Work

At a time when youth unemployment in Nigeria remains a critical national concern, the Alliance for Youth Nigeria is showing what is possible when bold vision meets strategic collaboration. As the initiative celebrates four years of impact, more than 25,000 young Nigerians are not just counted as beneficiaries, but as success stories.

Founded by Nestlé Nigeria, Jobberman Nigeria, Big Bottling Company, U-Connect HR, and the United Nations Global Compact Network Nigeria, the Alliance has become one of the most practical examples of how public-private partnerships can empower a generation.

The mission is clear. Equip 250,000 young Nigerians with employability and entrepreneurial skills by 2030. The method is hands-on. And the results are visible.

This year, the Alliance took its flagship Vocational Skills Training Program to Jos, where 585 youth gained practical experience in areas including video editing, web design, solar panel installation, and beauty care. The top performers across these categories were awarded start-up kits and seed funding, enabling them to begin their entrepreneurial journeys immediately after training.





At the graduation event, there was no need for long speeches. The evidence was in the work. From demo websites to live solar connections, participants proudly showcased what they had learned.

Shakiru Lawal, Country Human Resource Manager at Nestlé Nigeria, said the initiative is about building futures that are both resilient and relevant.

“As a proud member of the Alliance, Nestlé Nigeria is committed to equipping young people with the skills and confidence they need to thrive. We are not just training for training’s sake. We are building careers, opening doors, and shaping a generation that will define Nigeria’s tomorrow,” he said.

The event also featured representatives from the Federal Ministry of Youth, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, and Activate Success International, who continue to lend critical support to the vision. Their presence signaled the growing recognition of youth empowerment as a collective duty, not just a corporate goal.





Stephanie Iwunze, speaking on behalf of Naomi Nwokolo, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network Nigeria, placed the initiative within a global context.

“Youth are the heartbeat of our population. But without structured investment in their skills and capabilities, we risk falling behind as the world advances. The Alliance is not just about local action. It is part of a bigger solution to global inequality and opportunity gaps,” she said.

For the government, the message was just as urgent. Mrs. Deborah Simon Pitmang, Zonal Coordinator from the Federal Ministry of Youth, emphasized that every investment in a young person translates into national development.

“The truth is simple. The higher the skills, the higher the gains. Programs like this are not only building individuals. They are building a better Nigeria,” she said.

Olamide Adeyeye, Country Head of Programmes at Jobberman Nigeria, noted that real transformation cannot happen without youth at the center.

“With over 70 percent of Nigerians under the age of 30, any plan for growth must start with them. This is why our focus is on skilling, supporting, and connecting youth to real work opportunities,” she said.

Since its inception, the Alliance for Youth Nigeria has served as a launchpad for young people who are now employed, running their own businesses, or mentoring others in their communities. Every training delivered, every business launched, and every job secured represents a building block in a stronger national economy.

As the Alliance looks ahead, the focus will be on deepening partnerships, expanding outreach, and adapting to emerging digital and technical skills that reflect the evolving demands of the modern workplace.

For the thousands of young Nigerians who have passed through its programs, the Alliance has done more than offer hope. It has delivered opportunity, dignity, and the kind of empowerment that leads to lasting change.