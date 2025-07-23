Four PDP Senators Defect to APC, Citing Party Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered a major blow in the Senate on Wednesday as four of its members — Sampson Ekong, Aniekan Bassey, Francis Fadahunsi, and Olubiyi Fadeyi — officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okay.ng reports that Senate President Godswill Akpabio read out their letters of resignation and defection during plenary, marking a significant political realignment in the upper legislative chamber.

Sampson Ekong, representing Akwa Ibom South, explained that his decision came after “extensive consultations” and was influenced by the defection of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to the APC.

“Politics is a game of interest and circumstances,” Ekong stated. “The current division in the Peoples Democratic Party leaves me with no other option than to seek an alternative platform to continue to serve the good people of my constituency and Nigeria as a whole.”





He expressed optimism about working with his new colleagues in the APC and reiterated his commitment to development efforts across Akwa Ibom.

Aniekan Bassey, who represents Akwa Ibom North-East, described his defection as a “deeply considered” response to the fractured state of the PDP in his constituency.

“This decision… has become imperative in view of the prevailing political developments both in my constituency and within the party structure which has been fractured beyond redemption,” Bassey wrote. “It is taken in the overall interest of my people to continue to provide effective representation.”

Both senators thanked the PDP for its previous support but maintained that they were now better positioned to serve their constituents under the APC banner.





Also announcing their exit from the PDP were Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East) and Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central). In his letter, Fadahunsi said his political journey had led him to seek alliance with “like-minded individuals” who were serious about change.

“I promise to bring my wealth of experience to bear at ensuring the victory of the APC from top to bottom,” he stated.

Fadeyi attributed his defection to PDP’s failure to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

“The people of my hometown, my senatorial district, and the nation at large cry out for dividends of democracy… which today the fractured Peoples Democratic Party cannot provide,” he wrote. “As a senator, I am committed to representing the interests of my people, but I can no longer do so under the current circumstances of violence, mistrust, and lack of leadership.”

He also pointed to internal crises, including court battles among PDP members, which he said had disrupted the party’s mission and image.