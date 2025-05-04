Former Wema Bank CEO Calls for Stronger Stakeholder Engagement at 80th Anniversary Reunion

Ademola Adebise, the former Managing Director and CEO of Wema Bank Plc, has called on the bank’s management to deepen and structure their engagement with stakeholders to sustain the institution’s legacy, okay.ng reports.

Speaking at the bank’s 80th anniversary reunion, held under the theme “Navigating the Intersection of Past, Present and Future – A Stakeholder-Centric Approach to Sustainability and Growth,” Adebise emphasized the collective effort behind the bank’s enduring relevance.

“The bank’s ability to stay relevant today is largely due to the efforts and dedication of stakeholders – our employees, customers, shareholders, and partners – who have contributed to making our bank a force to reckon with,” he stated during the event organized by former employees at the Jogor Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adebise urged the Wema Alumni community and the bank to harness the immense value of former staff, noting, “The value that resides within this network of former staff is immense – individuals with decades of experience, regional understanding, and deep-rooted relationships that can continue to serve the institution in different ways.” He stressed the need to avoid letting this wealth of knowledge lie dormant and to engage it purposefully.





Also addressing the gathering, Executive Director Tunde Mabawonku updated attendees on the bank’s capital-raising initiative, revealing that Wema Bank is seeking to raise N150 billion through a rights issue to meet Central Bank of Nigeria requirements. Mabawonku said, “We have already engaged shareholders, and almost 95 per cent of them have made payments. Just complete your verification and go ahead to absorb the cash.” He appealed for continued support from stakeholders to uphold the bank’s legacy.

Wale Adedapo, Chairman of the Group Administration Team, thanked the current management for their financial support and recognition of the Ex-Colleagues Group. The reunion was described as an opportunity for former employees to reconnect, celebrate, and reflect on Wema Bank’s remarkable 80 years of resilience and innovation.