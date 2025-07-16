Former VP Atiku Abubakar Officially Resigns from PDP

…citing Irreconcilable differences

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has formally resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ending a decades-long association with the party he helped establish.

In a signed letter dated July 14, 2025, addressed to the PDP Chairman of Jada 1 Ward, Jada LGA, Adamawa State, Atiku stated that his resignation takes immediate effect, citing a deep divergence between the party’s current direction and its founding principles.

“I am writing to formally resign my membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect,” Atiku began in the letter. He went on to express “profound gratitude for the opportunities” he received from the party, including his tenure as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007 and his two-time presidential candidacy.

“As a founding father of this esteemed Party, it is indeed heartbreaking for me to make this decision,” he wrote, calling his PDP journey one of the “most significant chapters” of his life.





Atiku, known as the Wazirin Adamawa, said the decision was necessitated by what he described as the party’s deviation from its core values. “I find it necessary to part ways due to the current trajectory the Party has taken, which I believe diverges from the foundational principles we stood for,” he said. “It is with a heavy heart that I resign, recognizing the irreconcilable differences that have emerged.”

The letter, stamped and received on July 14, 2025, by the local PDP office, marks a critical moment in Nigeria’s political landscape. Atiku’s departure is likely to intensify speculation about his next political move ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okay.ng reports that Atiku concluded his letter by wishing the PDP and its leadership “all the best in the future” and thanked them “for the opportunities and support.”