Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan Calls for Hope on 65th Independence Anniversary

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to maintain hope and avoid despair despite the ongoing difficulties facing the country. In a goodwill message released on the 65th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence, Jonathan emphasized the importance of nurturing faith in Nigeria’s vast potential.

The statement, communicated by his Media Adviser Mr. Okechukwu Eze in Abuja on Wednesday, highlighted the anniversary as a moment for Nigerians to reflect on both their past achievements and the obstacles still ahead.





Jonathan acknowledged the challenges plaguing Nigeria, citing insecurity, economic inequality, and institutional weaknesses that hinder national progress. However, he reassured citizens, saying, “It is true that we face challenges that could test our sense of hope; insecurity, economic disparities and institutions that often struggle to deliver on the promises of improved wellbeing, peace and security.”

Despite these trials, he encouraged persistence in hope and confidence in the resilience and ingenuity of Nigerians. “Nigeria is a blessed nation, endowed with vast land, abundant natural resources, and, above all, the ingenuity and creativity of the people,” he said.





The former president also reminded citizens of their shared cultural wealth and wisdom that distinguish Nigerians globally. He urged the people to act with patriotism and remain united in the face of adversity, affirming, “Let us hold firmly to optimism and faith, knowing that the greatness of our country is within reach if we remain united and steadfast.”

Okay.ng reports that his message comes amid the backdrop of the Federal Government’s recent cancellation of the traditional Independence Day parade scheduled for the 65th anniversary.

Jonathan concluded his message by wishing for Nigeria’s continued growth and strength, stating, “May our nation continue to rise in strength and purpose.”