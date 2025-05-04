NewsTrending

Former Living Faith Vice President Bishop David Abioye Opens New Church: Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Bishop David Abioye

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, Bishop David Abioye, once Vice President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, inaugurated his new ministry, Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, in a ceremony marked by a large turnout of worshippers, okay.ng reports.

The event signaled the beginning of a fresh chapter in his ministry after retiring from Living Faith in late 2024.

During the inaugural service, Abioye clarified the motivation behind the new church’s formation. “The inauguration of this assembly is not in response to demands of people to start a church, but by the emergence of God’s eternal purpose ordained from the foundation of the world,” he explained. He stressed that the church is an extension of the universal church of Jesus Christ, committed to spreading the gospel worldwide.

Abioye also shared his vision of his role, stating, “I consider myself as a messenger of a fraction, as no one person can fulfill the entire great commission.” The ministry aims to foster spiritual growth, edification, and victory for believers globally.

- Advertisement -

He officially declared the ministry open in the name of the Holy Trinity and invited attendees to join the Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly. “Everyone who witnesses this today will not cease to conquer in all affairs of your life. You will be named more than conquerors,” he affirmed, inspiring hope and triumph among the congregation.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article JUST IN: Tinubu to Address N4 Trillion Power Sector Debt in Emergency Meeting with GenCos
Next Article Davido Davido Demands Release of VeryDarkMan, Praises His Impact on the Masses

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Nigerian Passport
Business Visa Hacks: Securing Entry to 12 Global Markets from Nigeria
Explainer
5 Common Mistakes to Avoid on Your UK Visa Application
Explainer
12 Budget‑Friendly Digital Nomad Visas Nigerians Can Secure in 2025
Explainer
Lil Kesh
Lil Kesh Reveals Battle with Anxiety, Suspected ADHD Since Childhood
Celebrities
APGA Refutes Valentine Ozigbo’s Allegation of Governor Soludo Funding APC Candidate in Anambra
Politics
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like