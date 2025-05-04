Former Living Faith Vice President Bishop David Abioye Opens New Church: Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, Bishop David Abioye, once Vice President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, inaugurated his new ministry, Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, in a ceremony marked by a large turnout of worshippers, okay.ng reports.

The event signaled the beginning of a fresh chapter in his ministry after retiring from Living Faith in late 2024.

During the inaugural service, Abioye clarified the motivation behind the new church’s formation. “The inauguration of this assembly is not in response to demands of people to start a church, but by the emergence of God’s eternal purpose ordained from the foundation of the world,” he explained. He stressed that the church is an extension of the universal church of Jesus Christ, committed to spreading the gospel worldwide.

Abioye also shared his vision of his role, stating, “I consider myself as a messenger of a fraction, as no one person can fulfill the entire great commission.” The ministry aims to foster spiritual growth, edification, and victory for believers globally.





He officially declared the ministry open in the name of the Holy Trinity and invited attendees to join the Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly. “Everyone who witnesses this today will not cease to conquer in all affairs of your life. You will be named more than conquerors,” he affirmed, inspiring hope and triumph among the congregation.