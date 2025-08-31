NewsTop stories

Former IGP Solomon Arase Dies in Abuja Hospital

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Arase, who served as Nigeria’s 18th IGP, is reported to have died at Cedarcrest (Century-Crest) Hospital in Abuja.

As of now, neither his family nor the Nigeria Police Force has issued an official confirmation or statement regarding his passing.

Appointed in April 2015 by then-President Goodluck Jonathan, Arase officially retired from the Force in 2016.

Over his distinguished career, he held pivotal roles, including heading the Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Bureau, serving as Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, and later becoming the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of intelligence.

Beyond his national contributions, Arase also served abroad, participating in a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Namibia.

Following his retirement, he remained active in public service. In January 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

He held the position until June 2024, when he was relieved of his duties by President Bola Tinubu.

