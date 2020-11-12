News Former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings is Dead Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 12, 2020 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print His Excellency Former President Jerry Rawlings made a visit to Somalia. He was grreted by the Force Commander and Deputy UN Mission and he given a Guard of Honour at the Force HQ. He visited the Military Hospital, the new Movements Control Centre, the main military stores depot before going on to a call with the President of Somalia. JOHN ROSE_13_10_11 Former President of Ghana Jerry Rawlings is reportedly dead. According to reports from Ghana, the former leader died on Thursday morning after Covid-19 complications. More to come later… TagsGhana Jerry Rawlings Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 12, 2020 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print