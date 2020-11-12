News

Former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings is Dead

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 12, 2020
Less than a minute
His Excellency Former President Jerry Rawlings made a visit to Somalia. He was grreted by the Force Commander and Deputy UN Mission and he given a Guard of Honour at the Force HQ. He visited the Military Hospital, the new Movements Control Centre, the main military stores depot before going on to a call with the President of Somalia. JOHN ROSE_13_10_11

Former President of Ghana Jerry Rawlings is reportedly dead.

According to reports from Ghana, the former leader died on Thursday morning after Covid-19 complications.

More to come later…

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter November 12, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button