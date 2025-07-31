Former Barcelona Player’s Unfortunate Dog Bite Sidelines Him for Key Conference League Match

Carles Perez, the ex-Barcelona forward now on loan at Greek club Aris Thessaloniki from Celta Vigo, has been rushed to hospital following an unusual injury caused by a dog bite to his genital area. The 27-year-old professional was reportedly trying to separate his dog from another when the accident happened.

Okay.ng reports that Perez underwent treatment at a private medical facility in Panorama, near Thessaloniki, where he received six stitches. Although the injury is not life-threatening, the player remains under close observation and could face surgery. This has cast uncertainty over his availability for Aris Thessaloniki’s UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Araz-Naxçıvan PFK, where the Greek side is looking to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

Aris manager Marinos Ouzounidis confirmed the winger’s anticipated role in the match before the mishap sidelined him. “Carles would have been in the starting line-up. This incident happened but we can’t dwell on it any longer. My mind is working on alternative solutions and we have worked on them,” he said.

The coach also lauded the need for mental strength within his squad: “That’s why I insist that it’s important to have players with personality. So I’m interested in the group of players that I will have at my disposal, to give the most they can.”





Perez’s injury will force the club to adjust ahead of a crucial European fixture, halting the promising forward’s season momentum as he undergoes recovery.