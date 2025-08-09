Former Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbeh Dies

Chief Audu Ogbeh, a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and prominent elder statesman, has died at the age of 78.

In a statement issued by the Ogbeh family on Saturday, it was confirmed that the former minister passed away peacefully on August 9, 2025.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather; Chief Audu Ogbeh. He passed away on the 9th of August 2025 at the fulfilled age of 78,” the statement read.

The family hailed Ogbeh as a man who dedicated his life to service, integrity, and the development of Nigeria, both in public office and at the community level.





“He departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation and community. We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the example he set,” they added.

While funeral arrangements will be announced later, the family expressed gratitude to friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their support and prayers during this period.

“We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch,” the statement concluded.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, who served as Agriculture Minister between 2015 and 2019.