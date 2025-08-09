NewsTop stories

Former Agriculture Minister Audu Ogbeh Dies

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Audu Ogbeh
Audu Ogbeh

Chief Audu Ogbeh, a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and prominent elder statesman, has died at the age of 78.

In a statement issued by the Ogbeh family on Saturday, it was confirmed that the former minister passed away peacefully on August 9, 2025.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather; Chief Audu Ogbeh. He passed away on the 9th of August 2025 at the fulfilled age of 78,” the statement read.

The family hailed Ogbeh as a man who dedicated his life to service, integrity, and the development of Nigeria, both in public office and at the community level.

- Advertisement -

“He departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation and community. We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the example he set,” they added.

While funeral arrangements will be announced later, the family expressed gratitude to friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their support and prayers during this period.

“We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch,” the statement concluded.

Chief Audu Ogbeh, who served as Agriculture Minister between 2015 and 2019.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article VIDEO: Davido and Chioma Shine in Glamorous Miami Pre-Wedding Celebration
Next Article Davido and Chioma Davido Spends $3.7 Million on Miami White Wedding to Chioma

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,550.00
Sell₦1,570.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,795.00

Updated: 1 hour ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

John Utaka Becomes First African to Lead a French Top-Flight Women’s Team
Sport
Gbenga Daniel
Gbenga Daniel Accuses Dapo Abiodun of Political Persecution Over Ogun Property Demolition Threat
News
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today – Saturday, 9 August, 2025
Business
Davido and Chioma
Davido Spends $3.7 Million on Miami White Wedding to Chioma
Celebrities
VIDEO: Davido and Chioma Shine in Glamorous Miami Pre-Wedding Celebration
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like