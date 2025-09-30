Economy

Foreign Portfolio Inflows Surge to N748bn in Four Years — NGX

By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read
NGX Group Profit

Foreign transactions on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) have risen sharply, with inflows hitting N748.23 billion between 2021 and August 2025. This marks a 506% increase from the N123.46 billion recorded in the same period of 2021.

According to the domestic and foreign investment report by NGX, total transactions by foreign investors climbed to N1.718 trillion in 2025, up 541% from N262.85 billion four years earlier. Outflows also expanded significantly, reaching N748.23 billion compared to N139.39 billion in 2021, a 436.8% rise.

Overall activity in the Nigerian stock market showed strong momentum. The NGX report noted that total trading volume grew 240.8% to N6.916 trillion as at August 2025, compared with N1.213 trillion in 2021.

Domestic participation also expanded, reflecting heightened activity from both retail and institutional investors. Retail transactions increased 475.8% to N2.332 trillion, while institutional trades rose 473.3% to N3.130 trillion in 2025, against N404.77 billion and N545.99 billion respectively in 2021.

Analysts say the surge signals renewed confidence in Nigerian equities, supported by policy adjustments, liquidity improvements, and rising local investor participation.

The NGX highlighted that long-term trends reinforce this shift toward domestic dominance. From 2007 to 2024, domestic transactions rose 33.15% to N4.735 trillion, while foreign transactions grew 38.31% to N852 billion. In 2024, domestic trades accounted for 85% of total activity, with foreign participation at 15%.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
