FMC Mubi Recruitment 2025: Vacancies, Requirements, How to Apply, Deadline

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Mubi has announced fresh vacancies across clinical, allied health, engineering/ICT, and administrative cadres.
- Quick facts
- Vacant positions (full list from the notice)
- Medical & Clinical roles
- Allied health & technical roles
- Engineering, ICT & scientific roles
- Administrative & support roles
- Core requirements by category (what the advert specifies)
- Consultants (various specialties)
- Medical Officers / Senior Registrars
- Nursing cadre
- Allied health professionals
- Engineering / ICT / Scientific
- Administrative & support
- How to apply (exactly as stated)
- Application checklist (print and tick)
- FAQs
This guide summarizes the advert in plain English so you can confirm eligibility, prepare your documents, and apply correctly before the deadline.
Quick facts
- Employer: Federal Medical Centre, Mubi (Ahmadu Bello Way, P.M.B. 2026, Mubi, Adamawa State)
- Application mode: Hard-copy submission only (see address and envelope instructions below)
- Deadline: 4:00 pm, Monday 20 October 2025 (six weeks from the advert date)
- Salary scales: Clinical posts on CONMESS; other health, technical, ICT, and administrative posts on CONHESS (level differs by role/seniority)
- Status: Nationwide recruitment — suitably qualified Nigerians can apply
Vacant positions (full list from the notice)
Medical & Clinical roles
- Consultants (various specialties)
- Medical Officers
- Senior Registrars
- Nursing Officers
- Nursing Superintendents
- Medical Laboratory Scientists
- Pharmacists
- Physiotherapists
- Radiographers
- Optometrists
- Nutrition & Dietetics Officer
- Dental Therapists
Allied health & technical roles
- Medical Social Welfare Officers
- Environmental Health Officers/Technologists
- X-Ray Technicians
- Medical Laboratory Technicians
- Health Information Technicians
- Environmental Health Technicians
- Orthopaedic Cast Technicians
- Optical Dispensing Technicians
- Orthotic & Prosthetic Technicians
- Biomedical Technicians
- Pharmacy Technicians
- Technical Officer (Laundry)
Engineering, ICT & scientific roles
- Scientific Officer II
- Civil Engineer II
- Electrical Engineer II
- Quantity Surveyor II
- Architect
- Biomedical Engineer
- Programme Analyst (IT)
- Higher Data Processing Officers (IT)
Administrative & support roles
- Legal Officer II
- Confidential Secretaries II
- Librarian II
- Store Officers
- Information Officer II
- Executive Officer (Information)
- Higher Executive Officer (Accounts)
- Assistant Executive Officer (General Duties)
- Assistant Executive Officer (Accounts)
Tip: Write the exact post title you are applying for on the top-left corner of your envelope.
Core requirements by category (what the advert specifies)
Bring original documents to interview if shortlisted. Where applicable, provide evidence of current practice licence and NYSC discharge/exemption.
Consultants (various specialties)
- MBBS/BDS or equivalent, full MDCN registration
- Fellowship of NPMCN/WACP/WACS (or relevant college) in the specialty
- Post-qualification experience + NYSC discharge/exemption
- Salary: CONMESS (consultant grade)
Specialties listed in the notice include: Public Health, Paediatrics, Radiology, Histopathology, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Chemical Pathology, Anaesthesiology, Internal Medicine, ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat), Orthopaedics & Trauma, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology.
Medical Officers / Senior Registrars
- MBBS/BDS, full MDCN registration, internship completed, NYSC discharge/exemption
- Senior Registrars must be in relevant postgraduate training with current logbook/evidence.
Nursing cadre
- Nursing Officers / Superintendents: RN or RN/RM (as applicable), NMCN current license; post-basic qualification required for superintendent posts.
Allied health professionals
- Medical Laboratory Scientists: B.MLS, MLSCN licence.
- Pharmacists: B.Pharm/PharmD, PCN licence.
- Physiotherapists: B.Sc Physiotherapy, licence from MRTB/N.
- Radiographers: B.Sc Radiography, RRBN licence.
- Optometrists: Doctor of Optometry (OD), ODORBN licence.
- Nutrition & Dietetics Officer: ND/HND in Nutrition and Dietetics plus professional registration.
- Dental Therapists: HND in Dental Therapy with board registration.
- Health Information Technicians: ND in Health Information Management + registration with HRORBN.
- Environmental Health Officers/Technicians: B.Sc/ND with EHCON registration (as applicable).
- Orthopaedic Cast / Orthotic & Prosthetic / Optical Dispensing Technicians: relevant ND or professional certificate with current licence.
- Biomedical Technicians: ND/Certificate in Biomedical Equipment Technology.
- Pharmacy Technicians: ND/Certificate in Pharmaceutical Technology.
Engineering / ICT / Scientific
- Scientific Officer II: B.Sc in a relevant science (e.g., Biochemistry, Microbiology, Physics) + NYSC.
- Civil Engineer II / Electrical Engineer II / Biomedical Engineer: B.Eng/B.Sc, COREN registration or evidence in view; NYSC.
- Quantity Surveyor II: B.Sc/HND + registration with QSRBN or evidence in view; NYSC.
- Architect: B.Sc/M.Sc in Architecture + ARCON registration or evidence in view; NYSC.
- Programme Analyst: B.Sc in Computer Science/Engineering or related; NYSC.
- Higher Data Processing Officers: HND in Computer Science/Statistics with strong data-processing experience.
Administrative & support
- Legal Officer II: LL.B + B.L, call to the Bar; NYSC.
- Confidential Secretaries II: HND in Secretarial Studies/Office Technology, strong shorthand/typing.
- Librarian II: B.LIS (or equivalent) + NYSC.
- Store Officer: ND in Purchasing & Supply/Business Admin (relevant experience required).
- Information Officer II / Executive Officer (Information): BA/B.Sc or ND in Mass Communication/Journalism/Public Relations.
- Higher Executive Officer (Accounts): HND in Accountancy/Banking & Finance.
- Assistant Executive Officer (General Duties/Accounts): ND in relevant field.
Salaries: Non-clinical roles are on CONHESS (levels differ by post as indicated in the advert); clinical doctors are on CONMESS.
How to apply (exactly as stated)
- Prepare a cover letter stating the post you are applying for.
- Attach a detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates, practising licence(s), and NYSC discharge/exemption.
- Put documents in an envelope and write the post title on the top-left corner.
- Address your application to:
The Medical Director
Federal Medical Centre, Mubi
P.M.B. 2026
Mubi, Adamawa State.
- Submit so it arrives not later than 4:00 pm, Monday 20 October 2025.
Important: Recruitment is free. Do not pay anyone. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for tests and interviews.
Application checklist (print and tick)
- Cover letter with post title
- CV with active email and phone
- Degree/diploma certificates and transcripts (where required)
- Professional licence/registration (MDCN, NMCN, MLSCN, PCN, RRBN, ODORBN, EHCON, ARCON, COREN, QSRBN, etc.)
- Internship/housemanship and current practice licence (where applicable)
- NYSC discharge or exemption
- Means of identification (preferred at interview)
- Envelope labelled with post title
- Mailed/delivered before 20/10/2025, 4:00 pm
FAQs
Who can apply?
Qualified candidates from anywhere in Nigeria who meet the professional and registration requirements.
What salary should I expect?
Health professionals are placed on the CONHESS scale by cadre; doctors are on CONMESS. Exact steps depend on your qualification and years of experience.
Can I apply for more than one post?
Apply for the single role you are best qualified for. Multiple applications may disqualify you.
Will FMC Mubi accept online applications?
The notice specifies hard-copy submission to the Medical Director.