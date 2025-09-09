FMC Mubi Recruitment 2025: Vacancies, Requirements, How to Apply, Deadline

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Mubi has announced fresh vacancies across clinical, allied health, engineering/ICT, and administrative cadres.

This guide summarizes the advert in plain English so you can confirm eligibility, prepare your documents, and apply correctly before the deadline.

Quick facts

Employer: Federal Medical Centre, Mubi (Ahmadu Bello Way, P.M.B. 2026, Mubi, Adamawa State)

Federal Medical Centre, Mubi (Ahmadu Bello Way, P.M.B. 2026, Mubi, Adamawa State) Application mode: Hard-copy submission only (see address and envelope instructions below)

Hard-copy submission only (see address and envelope instructions below) Deadline: 4:00 pm, Monday 20 October 2025 (six weeks from the advert date)

(six weeks from the advert date) Salary scales: Clinical posts on CONMESS ; other health, technical, ICT, and administrative posts on CONHESS (level differs by role/seniority)

Clinical posts on ; other health, technical, ICT, and administrative posts on (level differs by role/seniority) Status: Nationwide recruitment — suitably qualified Nigerians can apply

Vacant positions (full list from the notice)

Medical & Clinical roles

Consultants (various specialties)

Medical Officers

Senior Registrars

Nursing Officers

Nursing Superintendents

Medical Laboratory Scientists

Pharmacists

Physiotherapists

Radiographers

Optometrists

Nutrition & Dietetics Officer

Dental Therapists

Allied health & technical roles

Medical Social Welfare Officers

Environmental Health Officers/Technologists

X-Ray Technicians

Medical Laboratory Technicians

Health Information Technicians

Environmental Health Technicians

Orthopaedic Cast Technicians

Optical Dispensing Technicians

Orthotic & Prosthetic Technicians

Biomedical Technicians

Pharmacy Technicians

Technical Officer (Laundry)

Engineering, ICT & scientific roles

Scientific Officer II

Civil Engineer II

Electrical Engineer II

Quantity Surveyor II

Architect

Biomedical Engineer

Programme Analyst (IT)

Higher Data Processing Officers (IT)

Administrative & support roles

Legal Officer II

Confidential Secretaries II

Librarian II

Store Officers

Information Officer II

Executive Officer (Information)

Higher Executive Officer (Accounts)

Assistant Executive Officer (General Duties)

Assistant Executive Officer (Accounts)

Tip: Write the exact post title you are applying for on the top-left corner of your envelope.

Core requirements by category (what the advert specifies)

Bring original documents to interview if shortlisted. Where applicable, provide evidence of current practice licence and NYSC discharge/exemption.

Consultants (various specialties)

MBBS/BDS or equivalent, full MDCN registration

or equivalent, Fellowship of NPMCN/WACP/WACS (or relevant college) in the specialty

(or relevant college) in the specialty Post-qualification experience + NYSC discharge/exemption

Salary: CONMESS (consultant grade)

Specialties listed in the notice include: Public Health, Paediatrics, Radiology, Histopathology, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Chemical Pathology, Anaesthesiology, Internal Medicine, ENT (Ear, Nose & Throat), Orthopaedics & Trauma, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology.

Medical Officers / Senior Registrars

MBBS/BDS , full MDCN registration, internship completed, NYSC discharge/exemption

, full registration, internship completed, NYSC discharge/exemption Senior Registrars must be in relevant postgraduate training with current logbook/evidence.

Nursing cadre

Nursing Officers / Superintendents: RN or RN/RM (as applicable), NMCN current license; post-basic qualification required for superintendent posts.

Allied health professionals

Medical Laboratory Scientists: B.MLS , MLSCN licence.

, licence. Pharmacists: B.Pharm/PharmD , PCN licence.

, licence. Physiotherapists: B.Sc Physiotherapy , licence from MRTB/N .

, licence from . Radiographers: B.Sc Radiography , RRBN licence.

, licence. Optometrists: Doctor of Optometry (OD) , ODORBN licence.

, licence. Nutrition & Dietetics Officer: ND/HND in Nutrition and Dietetics plus professional registration.

in Nutrition and Dietetics plus professional registration. Dental Therapists: HND in Dental Therapy with board registration.

with board registration. Health Information Technicians: ND in Health Information Management + registration with HRORBN .

+ registration with . Environmental Health Officers/Technicians: B.Sc/ND with EHCON registration (as applicable).

with registration (as applicable). Orthopaedic Cast / Orthotic & Prosthetic / Optical Dispensing Technicians: relevant ND or professional certificate with current licence.

relevant with current licence. Biomedical Technicians: ND/Certificate in Biomedical Equipment Technology.

in Biomedical Equipment Technology. Pharmacy Technicians: ND/Certificate in Pharmaceutical Technology.

Engineering / ICT / Scientific

Scientific Officer II: B.Sc in a relevant science (e.g., Biochemistry, Microbiology, Physics) + NYSC.

in a relevant science (e.g., Biochemistry, Microbiology, Physics) + NYSC. Civil Engineer II / Electrical Engineer II / Biomedical Engineer: B.Eng/B.Sc , COREN registration or evidence in view; NYSC.

, registration or evidence in view; NYSC. Quantity Surveyor II: B.Sc/HND + registration with QSRBN or evidence in view; NYSC.

+ registration with or evidence in view; NYSC. Architect: B.Sc/M.Sc in Architecture + ARCON registration or evidence in view; NYSC.

in Architecture + registration or evidence in view; NYSC. Programme Analyst: B.Sc in Computer Science/Engineering or related; NYSC.

in or related; NYSC. Higher Data Processing Officers: HND in Computer Science/Statistics with strong data-processing experience.

Administrative & support

Legal Officer II: LL.B + B.L , call to the Bar; NYSC.

, call to the Bar; NYSC. Confidential Secretaries II: HND in Secretarial Studies/Office Technology , strong shorthand/typing.

, strong shorthand/typing. Librarian II: B.LIS (or equivalent) + NYSC.

(or equivalent) + NYSC. Store Officer: ND in Purchasing & Supply/Business Admin (relevant experience required).

in Purchasing & Supply/Business Admin (relevant experience required). Information Officer II / Executive Officer (Information): BA/B.Sc or ND in Mass Communication/Journalism/Public Relations.

in Mass Communication/Journalism/Public Relations. Higher Executive Officer (Accounts): HND in Accountancy/Banking & Finance .

. Assistant Executive Officer (General Duties/Accounts): ND in relevant field.

Salaries: Non-clinical roles are on CONHESS (levels differ by post as indicated in the advert); clinical doctors are on CONMESS.

How to apply (exactly as stated)

Prepare a cover letter stating the post you are applying for. Attach a detailed CV, copies of academic and professional certificates, practising licence(s), and NYSC discharge/exemption. Put documents in an envelope and write the post title on the top-left corner. Address your application to:

The Medical Director

Federal Medical Centre, Mubi

P.M.B. 2026

Mubi, Adamawa State.





Submit so it arrives not later than 4:00 pm, Monday 20 October 2025.

Important: Recruitment is free. Do not pay anyone. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for tests and interviews.

Application checklist (print and tick)

Cover letter with post title

CV with active email and phone

Degree/diploma certificates and transcripts (where required)

Professional licence/registration (MDCN, NMCN, MLSCN, PCN, RRBN, ODORBN, EHCON, ARCON, COREN, QSRBN, etc.)

Internship/housemanship and current practice licence (where applicable)

NYSC discharge or exemption

discharge or exemption Means of identification (preferred at interview)

Envelope labelled with post title

Mailed/delivered before 20/10/2025, 4:00 pm

FAQs

Who can apply?

Qualified candidates from anywhere in Nigeria who meet the professional and registration requirements.

What salary should I expect?

Health professionals are placed on the CONHESS scale by cadre; doctors are on CONMESS. Exact steps depend on your qualification and years of experience.

Can I apply for more than one post?

Apply for the single role you are best qualified for. Multiple applications may disqualify you.





Will FMC Mubi accept online applications?

The notice specifies hard-copy submission to the Medical Director.