Sport

Flying Eagles Suffer Player Setbacks Ahead of FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will be heading into the 2025 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Under-20 World Cup in Chile without some of their most promising young players following the refusal of European clubs to release them for international duty.

Stade Reims of France and Germany’s Hoffenheim turned down requests from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), citing that the tournament is not on the official FIFA calendar. This allows clubs the right to keep their players.

As a result, Hoffenheim youngsters Emmanuel Chukwu and Precious Benjamin, along with Stade Reims striker Ibrahim Hafiz, will miss out. The trio had been tipped as potential game-changers for the Nigerian side.

Head coach Aliyu Zubairu has since finalized a 21-man squad without these overseas-based talents. Notably excluded from the roster are Enyimba winger Clinton Jephta, Bidemi Amole, and Divine Oliseh, who had earlier participated in the West African Football Union (WAFU) B qualifiers in Togo.

- Advertisement -

Team captain Daniel Bameyi will lead the squad, which also features more than 10 players who have been consistent in training camps and friendly matches. Fresh additions include Israel Ayuma, Ebenezer Harcourt, Charles Agada, Auwal Ibrahim, Kparobo Arierhi, Tahir Maigana, and Odinaka Okoro.

Defensive mainstay Adamu Maigari, however, was ruled out due to a knee injury.

The team departed Abuja on Sunday night for Santiago, Chile. Norway-based midfielder Daniel Daga is expected to link up with the squad in Chile before their opening match.

The Flying Eagles will be aiming to break new ground, as Nigeria has yet to lift the FIFA U-20 World Cup trophy despite reaching the finals in 1989 and 2005. At the 2023 edition in Argentina, the team was eliminated in the quarter-finals by the Republic of Korea.

- Advertisement -

The tournament kicks off on September 27 and will run until October 20.

okay.ng reports that the Flying Eagles are focused on putting up a strong fight to bring home their first-ever U-20 World Cup crown.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Rooney Slams Manchester United’s Lack of Progress Under Ruben Amorim After Derby Defeat
Next Article Nigerian Stock Market Rebounds with N986bn Weekly Gain

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 6 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Hilda Baci Officially Breaks Guinness World Record with Largest Ever Serving of Jollof Rice in Lagos
Celebrities News
Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch Decries Celebration of Charlie Kirk’s Murder, Warns Against Free Speech Suppression
International
Abuja Court Refers Nnamdi Kanu’s Medical Motion for Reassignment Over Time Constraints
News
FCT Resident Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike
News
FG Initiates Recruitment of Five New Permanent Secretaries to Strengthen Federal Civil Service
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like