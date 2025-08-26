Flood Alert: Federal Government Warns Nine Northern States, 15 Communities of Imminent Heavy Rainfall

The Federal Government of Nigeria has issued a warning that several communities across nine northern states may experience severe flooding following forecasted heavy rainfall between August 25 and August 29, 2025.

The alert, released on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Environment through the National Flood Early Warning Centre, was signed by the Director of the Erosion, Flood, and Coastal Zone Management Department, Usman Abdullahi Bokani.

According to the official advisory, the states and communities at risk include: Adamawa State (Abba-Kumbo, Mubi, Shelleng); Bauchi State (Azare, Jama’a); Borno State (Ngala); Gombe State (Nafada); Jigawa State (Gwaram); Kano State (Sumaila); Katsina State (Bindawa, Kaita, Katsina); Sokoto State (Makira); and Zamfara State (Anka).

The ministry emphasized that communities along the River Niger flood plain, stretching from Jebba to Lokoja, should evacuate immediately as water levels continue to rise dangerously. The warning stated: “Due to the rise in the water level of River Niger, communities on the flood plain from Jebba to Lokoja are advised to evacuate.”





This warning comes days after the same department predicted possible flooding in 25 locations across seven states, triggered by heavy downpours between August 23 and 24.

Meanwhile, Yobe State recently experienced devastating floods that displaced 612 residents and destroyed 102 households in Potiskum. The State Emergency Management Agency disclosed that most of the victims were women and children, with communities such as Old Prison, Filin Mashe, Unguwar Makafi, Unguwar Jaje Bakin Kwari, Afghanistan, Tsangaya, Karofi, Bayan Garejin Dan Juma, Jigawa, and Makarahuta worst affected.

The Federal Government urged state governments and residents in identified areas to stay vigilant, activate emergency response mechanisms, and avoid low-lying flood-prone settlements.

okay.ng reports that authorities have assured they are closely monitoring the situation and collaborating with state agencies to mitigate the impact.