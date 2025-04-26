Five Standout Players of the 2024/2025 Premier League Season

The ongoing 2024/25 Premier League season has brought its fair share of drama, stunning moments, and surprises. Despite underwhelming campaigns from Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham, certain players have risen above the noise to leave an indelible mark.

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

In a season of high expectations, Alexander Isak has been electric for Newcastle. With 21 goals to his name, his knack for decisive strikes—both instinctive and spectacular—has kept the Magpies in contention for a Champions League return. His Carabao Cup final goal against Liverpool was particularly significant, sealing Newcastle’s first major trophy under Eddie Howe.

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)





Often overshadowed by bigger names, Chris Wood has led Nottingham Forest’s frontline with remarkable efficiency. Scoring 18 times, including a memorable hat-trick against Brighton, the 33-year-old has spearheaded Forest’s unlikely European charge. His contributions could define a landmark season for the club.

Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Nottingham Forest’s resurgence owes much to Matz Sels between the posts. Leading the clean sheet standings with 13 shutouts, the Belgian goalkeeper has anchored a vastly improved defense. Sels’ steady performances could be the foundation of Forest’s long-awaited return to European football.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)





Mohamed Salah continues to dazzle. Beyond his expected goal tally of 27, it is his 18 assists that stand out this season. Salah’s creative brilliance, alongside his lethal finishing, has been crucial in Liverpool’s title pursuit, especially during a campaign clouded by uncertainty about his future at Anfield.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Amid Manchester United’s struggles, Bruno Fernandes has kept the team’s hopes alive. With 17 direct goal involvements, the Portuguese playmaker’s resilience and output have been essential in a season that otherwise threatened to unravel for the Red Devils.