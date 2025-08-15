FirstBank to Host 2025 Agric and Export Conference on Building a Non-Oil Export Driven Economy

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution and leading financial inclusion service provider, has announced the 2025 edition of its Agric and Export Conference, themed “The Fundamentals of Building a Non-Oil Export Driven Economy”.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre and will adopt a hybrid format, with most participants joining virtually while principal stakeholders attend in person.

According to the bank, the annual conference builds on the momentum of previous successful editions and reinforces its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s agricultural and non-oil export sectors as key drivers of sustainable economic development.

The gathering aims to keep Nigerians informed about emerging trends in the agricultural and non-oil export space, offering insights into how innovative solutions can boost the economy. Attendees will also explore exhibition booths featuring major industry players and associations.





The programme will feature a keynote address, goodwill messages, plenary discussions, and technical sessions handled by subject matter experts in the agriculture and export value chain.

Confirmed speakers include:

Senator Abubakar Kyari , Minister of Agriculture & Food Security (Keynote Speaker)

, Minister of Agriculture & Food Security (Keynote Speaker) Mr. Jafar Abubakar Umar , MD, Bank of Agriculture (BOA)

, MD, Bank of Agriculture (BOA) Mr. Abba Bello , MD/CEO, Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM)

, MD/CEO, Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) Mr. Segun Awolowo , National Action Committee on AfCFTA

, National Action Committee on AfCFTA Architect Kabir Ibrahim , President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria

, President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria Mrs. Nonye Ayeni , CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

, CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) And other notable industry leaders.

Speaking on the significance of the conference, Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director of FirstBank Group, said:

“The FirstBank Agric and Export Conference is a strategic platform for stakeholders to converge, share knowledge, and drive strategies that can unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s agricultural sector and non-oil export industry. Through this platform, FirstBank is empowering customers and stakeholders by providing them with actionable insights, innovative solutions, and valuable connections that can help them navigate the complexities of the agricultural and nonoil export sectors. In addition, we aim to deliver tangible benefits to our customers, enhance their business prospects, and create lasting value for our stakeholders, while contributing to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy.”

Interested participants can register via this link.





FirstBank described the Agric and Export Conference as one of its key initiatives to foster collaboration and innovation in the non-oil sector, aligning with Nigeria’s drive for economic diversification. With agriculture identified as the most viable alternative to oil for foreign exchange earnings, the initiative seeks to boost competitiveness, stimulate growth, and accelerate national development.