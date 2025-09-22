FirstBank Partners with E1 Lagos GP for Nigeria’s First All-Electric Powerboat Championship

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its partnership with the organisers of the E1 Lagos GP, the country’s first-ever all-electric powerboat racing championship, scheduled to take place from October 3 to 5, 2025.

The development was disclosed during the E1 Lagos GP Stakeholder Immersion session in Lagos, where Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication of FirstBank, reaffirmed the Bank’s dedication to initiatives that promote human development and cement legacies.

“Our involvement in the E1 Lagos GP is about driving legacy and enabling the passions and aspirations that unite Nigerians. We are a bank that has been in business for over 131 years and we recognize that sports drives us as a country, which is why through our First@Sports initiative, we continue to invest in platforms that inspire and elevate our people. We have been supporting legacy sport tournaments like the Georgian Polo Cup which we have hosted for 105 years, and the Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship for 64 years now,” Ijabiyi said.

He added that the partnership also aligns with FirstBank’s DecemberIssaVybe campaign, a cultural and lifestyle initiative that delivers memorable experiences to Nigerians during the festive season. “FirstBank is deeply woven into the fabric of society and the lives of our customers. As presenting partner, we are creating meaningful touchpoints with customers and prospects, offering them a world-class experience of relaxation and celebration that captures the true essence of Lagos during the festive season,” he explained.





The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who was present at the event, commended FirstBank for supporting the championship, describing it as a project that will not only grow the sport but also highlight Lagos’s vibrant culture, dynamic people, and global relevance.

The E1 Lagos GP will feature teams owned by global icons including Tom Brady, LeBron James, Didier Drogba, Will Smith, Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki, and Rafael Nadal. The Lagos leg will precede the conclusion of the 2025 season in Miami, United States.