FirstBank Clinches Nigeria’s Best Bank for ESG at 2025 Euromoney Awards

FirstBank, West Africa’s premier financial institution, has once again been named Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, held recently in London.

This marks the second consecutive win for the bank in this category, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in sustainable finance and responsible banking.

Widely regarded as one of the most respected accolades in global finance, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence apply rigorous standards to assess institutions on strategic delivery, sustainability integration, and measurable impact. FirstBank’s consistent ESG performance stood out among its peers in Nigeria’s financial landscape.

In 2024 alone, the bank screened 237 transactions worth over ₦3 trillion for sustainability risks—demonstrating its firm integration of ESG principles into credit operations.





FirstBank’s proactive approach to climate action was also exemplified through its partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation (NCF), where over 30,000 trees were planted across 16 Nigerian locations. This is the first phase of its 50,000-tree campaign, expected to absorb approximately 720 tonnes of CO₂ by the end of 2025.

The bank’s dedication to inclusive growth was evident in its financial support for women entrepreneurs. Through its FirstGem loan scheme, FirstBank disbursed over ₦43 billion to women-led businesses in 2024. Simultaneously, the FirstMonie agent network facilitated transactions exceeding ₦9 trillion, reflecting the bank’s strong push for financial inclusion in underserved communities.

Capacity building remains a critical pillar of FirstBank’s ESG framework. The bank trained over 9,000 employees on sustainability principles and reached more than 2,000 SMEs and corporates through targeted webinars and workshops.

Its FirstBank Women Network further empowered over 2,000 female staff in leadership development, showcasing its commitment to gender diversity and structural inclusiveness.





Speaking on the win, Patrick Akhidenor, the Chief Risk Officer and Chairman of the FirstBank Sustainability Committee, stated:

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award for the second time in a row, which is a validation of our efforts to create a sustainable and inclusive future for all our stakeholders. Our approach to sustainability is hinged on three pillars: education, health and welfare; diversity and financial inclusion; responsible lending, procurement and climate initiatives.”

He added, “We remain focused on driving impact through purposeful initiatives and inclusive growth, ensuring that our ESG efforts continue to create meaningful change in communities across Nigeria and beyond.”

As FirstBank continues to chart a purposeful path through ESG excellence, its ongoing success reinforces its vision to be Africa’s bank of first choice, leading with innovation, responsibility, and impact.