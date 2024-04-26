First Bank Dollar to Naira Rate in Nigeria Today – April 27, 2024

The foreign exchange market is an ever-evolving platform, and for individuals and businesses dealing with currencies, staying updated with the latest exchange rates is crucial.

In this article, we delve into the current Dollar to Naira exchange rate provided by First Bank of Nigeria on April 27, 2024, and answer some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the exchange process.

What is the Current Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate at First Bank?

As of April 27, 2024, the exchange rates at First Bank for USD to NGN transactions are as follows:

Currency Buying Rate Selling Rate USD (Dollar) ₦1,120.00 ₦1,130.00

Please note that these rates are subject to change based on market conditions and bank policies.

How Can I Check the Latest Exchange Rates?

To stay informed about the latest exchange rates at First Bank, you can:

Log in to your FirstMobile App.

Click on “Transfer”.

Navigate to the “FX Sales” section or use the search function to locate the current exchange rates.

Look for the specific section dedicated to dollar exchange rates to find the buying and selling rates.

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates fluctuate due to several factors, including:

Market Demand and Supply : The interplay of demand and supply in the forex market can cause the value of currencies to fluctuate.

: The interplay of demand and supply in the forex market can cause the value of currencies to fluctuate. Economic Indicators : Inflation rates, interest rates, and economic growth indicators can influence exchange rates.

: Inflation rates, interest rates, and economic growth indicators can influence exchange rates. Political Stability : The political climate of a country can affect investor confidence and, consequently, its currency value.

: The political climate of a country can affect investor confidence and, consequently, its currency value. Speculation: Traders’ speculations based on market conditions can lead to changes in exchange rates.

While we aim to provide you with helpful insights into First Bank’s dollar exchange rates, it’s important to note that these rates are subject to change without prior notice. For the most accurate and current rates, we recommend contacting First Bank directly or visiting their official platforms.

