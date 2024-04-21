Featured

First Bank Dollar to Naira Rate in Nigeria Today – April 22, 2024

Are you curious about the current exchange rate for First Bank of Nigeria dollar transactions today? Whether you’re looking to buy or sell dollars through First Bank, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, we’ll provide you with up-to-date information on First Bank’s dollar exchange rates, empowering you to make informed decisions regarding your currency transactions.

How Much Is Dollar to Naira in First Bank of Nigeria Today April 22, 2024?

As of today, April 22, 2024, First Bank’s dollar exchange rates may vary based on several factors such as market fluctuations and bank policies. It’s essential to check directly with First Bank or their official platforms for the most accurate and current rates.

However, the current rates at First Bank’s FX Sale are:

  • Buying: ₦1,110.00
  • Selling: ₦1,130.00

FirstBank Dollar Exchange Rate Table

While we can’t provide the exact exchange rates, First Bank typically offers competitive rates for dollar transactions. It’s advisable to contact First Bank directly or visit their website for the latest rates. Additionally, FirstBank may offer different rates for buying and selling dollars, so it’s crucial to inquire about both rates before proceeding with your transaction.

Dollar To Naira Rate at First Bank TodayBuying RateSelling Rate
₦1,110.00₦1,130.00

How To Check First Bank Dollar Rate Today

To check First Bank’s dollar exchange rate today, you can follow these steps:

  1. Login to your FirstMobile App
  2. Click on “Transfer”.
  3. Navigate to the “FX Sales” section or use the search function to locate the current exchange rates.
  4. Look for the specific section dedicated to dollar exchange rates.
  5. Here, you’ll find the buying and selling rates for dollars offered by First Bank.

While we aim to provide you with helpful insights into First Bank’s dollar exchange rates, it’s important to note that these rates are subject to change without prior notice. For the most accurate and current rates, we recommend contacting First Bank directly or visiting their official platforms.

Stay informed with Okay.ng for timely updates on currency exchange rates and financial news.

