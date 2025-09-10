FIRS Partners EFCC to Strengthen Tax Compliance as Nigeria Targets Sustainable Revenue Growth

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has reiterated that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) remains a vital partner in its efforts to enforce voluntary tax compliance across Nigeria.

During a courtesy visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, FIRS Executive Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, highlighted that the newly signed Tax Acts, which will take effect in January 2026, would transform the service into the Nigerian Revenue Service.

Adedeji underscored the need for institutional cooperation to enhance Nigeria’s revenue system, stressing that collective efforts would improve trust and compliance. “We cannot pursue 200 million Nigerians individually to do the right thing, but we want to put a system in place that will aid compliance,” he said.

The FIRS boss further noted that citizens’ confidence in the tax system would increase when they see tangible evidence of how their taxes are being utilized. “The main advertisement of voluntary compliance is when people begin to see what we use the money we collect for. In achieving that goal, you are critical, not just in arresting defaulters but in supporting our Department of Fraud Risk, Assessment and Control to ensure value for money,” Adedeji added.





okay.ng reports that he also credited Nigeria’s revenue achievement to strategic partnerships. President Bola Tinubu had earlier confirmed that Nigeria met its revenue target by August, generating about N20 trillion, largely from non-oil sources.

On his part, EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, assured of deeper collaboration with FIRS. “Collaboration is key. When they see EFCC beside FIRS, that will send a signal to the public that it is no longer business as usual,” he said.

Olukoyede cited a recent Court of Appeal judgment affirming EFCC’s authority to investigate tax fraud, calling it a significant boost to its mandate. “We are not assessors of tax liabilities, but we can investigate non-compliance and push assessment issues back to you. Our duty remains the prevention, investigation and prosecution of financial crimes. Synergy is therefore essential,” he emphasized.

Both agencies reaffirmed their shared commitment to safeguard public funds, enforce tax laws, and build a stronger revenue base for the nation.