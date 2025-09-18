News

FIRS Confirms Four Staff Dead in Lagos Afriland Towers Fire

By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has confirmed the death of four staff members in Tuesday’s fire at Afriland Towers on Broad Street, Lagos.

According to a statement by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, the victims were Mrs Ekelikhostse George (Assistant Director), Mr David Sunday-Jatto (Assistant Director), Mrs Nkem Onyemelukwe (Senior Manager), and Mr Peter Ifaranmaye (Manager).

They were on the sixth and seventh floors of the building, which houses the FIRS Medium Tax Audit and Onikan Emerging Tax Office, when the fire broke out.

The agency noted that its Security and Safety officials promptly contacted the fire service, but thick smoke had already engulfed the premises before rescue efforts could take effect.

“It is with a heavy heart that FIRS announces the tragic loss of four of its staff members during the fire incident at Afriland Towers,” the statement read.

The management said it is in deep shock and has reached out to the families of the deceased, assuring them that all necessary support will be provided.

FIRS added that it is working with relevant agencies in Lagos to determine the cause of the incident and will be reviewing safety protocols across all its offices nationwide.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
