Entertainment
Fireboy DML drops much anticipated ‘Apollo’ album
Fireboy DML has returned with his second studio album titled, “Apollo”.
On August 17, the YBNL and Empire artiste unveiled the cover art and tracklist of the 17-track project which includes previously released singles “New York City Girl,” “Eli” and “Tattoo.”
In a post, he shared on Instagram, Fireboy said: “This album is about evolution, growth, love and pain.”
what a time to be alive. APOLLO out now. https://t.co/dVwBN4iXO4
— Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) August 20, 2020
The music project has Olamide as the executive producer and features other musicians like D Smoke, Wande Coal, and Olamide himself.
Listen to the album here.