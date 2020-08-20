Fireboy DML drops much anticipated ‘Apollo’ album

Less than a minute

Fireboy DML has returned with his second studio album titled, “Apollo”.

On August 17, the YBNL and Empire artiste unveiled the cover art and tracklist of the 17-track project which includes previously released singles “New York City Girl,” “Eli” and “Tattoo.”

In a post, he shared on Instagram, Fireboy said: “This album is about evolution, growth, love and pain.”

what a time to be alive. APOLLO out now. https://t.co/dVwBN4iXO4 — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) August 20, 2020

The music project has Olamide as the executive producer and features other musicians like D Smoke, Wande Coal, and Olamide himself.

Listen to the album here.