Fire Ravages Ibadan Industrial Plant, Millions Lost

A devastating fire swept through an industrial site in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday, resulting in property losses totaling millions of naira. The incident struck Shril-Balaj Industrial Limited, located in the Olopomeji axis of Ibadan, thrusting the company into a critical situation.

The inferno, witnesses say, erupted in the recycling section where discarded tyres were stored en masse. This section quickly became engulfed by flames, fueled by the flammable materials on site, causing extensive damage to the facility’s resources.

According to Maroof Akinwande, Chairman of the State Fire Service, who addressed the tragedy, emergency services were notified about the fire around 7:07 am on Sunday. He explained, “The fire incident was a result of the explosion of a running machine, which ignited nearby combustibles and set the section ablaze.”

He further clarified that, despite the loss to the recycling segment and the destruction of countless worn tyres, the fire brigade’s swift response prevented the spread to other areas within the complex. “The fire affected the recycling section and disused tyres, whilst the fire service was able to save other sections of the company from the devastating fire,” Akinwande stated.





Efforts are ongoing to assess the full extent of the destruction, with company officials and emergency responders working to restore normalcy to the affected industrial site. The financial impact is anticipated to be significant, with focus now on recovery and safety reassessment.

okay.ng reports that authorities have emphasized the need for heightened industrial safety measures in similar environments across the city to avert such disasters in the future.