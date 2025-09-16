Fire Outbreak Sparks Panic at Afriland Tower on Broad Street, Lagos Island

Panic swept through Broad Street on Lagos Island on Tuesday after a fire broke out at the six-storey Afriland Tower, one of the busiest commercial landmarks in the area.

According to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), the blaze started in the inverter room located in the basement before thick smoke spread across multiple floors of the building.

Ogabi Olajide, Deputy Controller General of the service, said the agency received an emergency call at 1:38 pm, prompting immediate deployment of firefighters from the Ebute Elefun and Sari Iganmu stations.

In a statement posted on X, LSFRS explained:





“The Fire originated in the inverter room located in the basement of the building while smoke has spread across multiple floors and engulfed the structure. Evacuation of occupants is in progress, while firefighting operations has been concluded dousing the earlier panic before the arrival of the first responders.”

Eyewitnesses said workers and visitors rushed out of the tower as smoke billowed from inside, sparking chaos on the busy street.

As of press time, no casualties had been reported, though LSFRS officials confirmed that checks were ongoing to assess the extent of the damage.

Afriland Tower houses several businesses, including a branch of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), making it one of the most heavily frequented buildings on Lagos Island.