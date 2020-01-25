Fire incident at Lagos airport

A fire outbreak has been reported at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesman, Henrietta Yakubu, said the fire occurred around the RESA of 36L.

“Officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services (ARFFS) are presently on ground and fire fighting is in progress.

“However, the incident did not affect flight operations as normal flight operations continues unhindered,” the statement said.