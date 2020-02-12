Fire guts Mammy market of Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja

A fire outbreak gutted the popular Mammy market of the Mogadishu Cantonment in Asokoro, Abuja.

Okay.ng gathered that the fire incident which started at about the early hours of 3 AM this morning has damaged a number of shops, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

A team of firefighters from the Nigeria Army Headquarters Garrison guards brigade, Nigeria navy, Nigeria Air Force as well as the FCT fire service who were on ground to ensure the situation is put under control.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. And no life loss recorded yet.

More to come…