News Fire guts Katsina Assembly Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter April 21, 2021 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Katsina State House of Assembly The Katsina state House of Assembly complex has been razed by fire on Wednesday. Okay.ng gathered that the inferno started at the chamber and spread to other sections of the assembly. More to come… TagsKatsina Katsina Assembly Katsina State House of Assembly Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter April 21, 2021 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print