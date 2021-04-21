News

Fire guts Katsina Assembly

Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter April 21, 2021
Katsina State House of Assembly
Katsina State House of Assembly

The Katsina state House of Assembly complex has been razed by fire on Wednesday.

Okay.ng gathered that the inferno started at the chamber and spread to other sections of the assembly.

More to come…

