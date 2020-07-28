FINAL REPORT: AIB reveals cause of Osinbajo’s helicopter crash

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has revealed the cause of the helicopter crash involving Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Kogi State on February 2, 2019.

Okay.ng recalls that the chopper conveying Osinbajo alongside his security detail crashed in the Kabba area of Kogi State during the 2019 presidential election campaign.

In a report released on Thursday, AIB revealed that the pilots did not have formal training on take-offs and landings in brownout conditions.

The report reads: “The pilot and the co-pilot did not have formal training on flights in brownout conditions.

“The flight crew encountered a brownout condition during the hover to land, which led to the loss of external visual references, spatial disorientation and loss of situational awareness resulting in a misjudgement of distance and ground clearance, as the flight crew tried to control the helicopter’s movements for landing.

“The helicopter landed hard and rolled over on its right side.

“The contributory factors were: inappropriate landing technique used, non-adherence to company procedures for known or anticipated brownout condition during landing and lack of risk assessment, limited landing site preparation and planning prior to commencement of the flight.”