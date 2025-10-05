FII9 Conference Sees Record Participation With Over 600 Speakers, 20 Heads of State in Riyadh

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced that the 9th edition of its flagship global conference, FII9, will feature an unprecedented lineup of over 600 distinguished speakers and 20 Heads of State, marking the most ambitious gathering in the Institute’s history.

Set to take place from October 27 to 30, 2025, in Riyadh, the conference will convene world leaders, global investors, innovators, policymakers, and changemakers under the theme “The Key to Prosperity.”

According to the organisers, FII9 aims to explore practical pathways for achieving shared global prosperity, driving forward investments that balance economic growth, technological innovation, and human progress.

Richard Attias

“Prosperity is the common aspiration of nations, economies, and individuals alike,” said Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of the FII Institute. “The presence of over 600 speakers and 20 Heads of State reflects the urgency and commitment to shaping actionable strategies that will define the next era of sustainable growth, technological innovation, and human development.”

This landmark edition will feature high-level plenary sessions, interactive forums, and cross-sector working groups designed to address some of the most pressing global challenges. Key areas of focus include:





Unlocking inclusive growth amid global economic uncertainty.

amid global economic uncertainty. Harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies responsibly.

and emerging technologies responsibly. Advancing climate resilience and sustainable energy transitions.

and sustainable energy transitions. Empowering entrepreneurship, innovation, and next-generation talent.

Organisers say the event will serve as a platform for fostering deeper collaboration between the Global North and Global South, strengthening global equity and opportunity through partnerships and shared action.

By convening a diverse coalition of global leaders, the FII Institute hopes FII9 will provide the world with “the keys to prosperity”, delivering innovative policy frameworks, sustainable investment models, and inclusive growth strategies that improve lives worldwide.

The FII Institute, a global non-profit foundation, has become a powerful convener in shaping international dialogue on economic transformation, sustainability, and technology’s role in the future of humanity.