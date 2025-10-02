FIFA President Infantino: Football’s Role is Peace, Not Politics, Amid Gaza Crisis

The President of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, has clarified that while football carries immense cultural and humanitarian significance, it cannot resolve deeply rooted geopolitical crises such as the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Speaking during the FIFA Council’s closed-door meeting on Thursday, Infantino emphasized that football should continue to promote peace and unity. His remarks came as mounting pressure builds on FIFA to suspend the Israel Football Association (IFA), similar to measures taken against Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“At FIFA, we are committed to using the power of football to bring people together in a divided world,” Infantino declared. “Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today, and the most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity.”

He added: “FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural, and humanitarian values.”





okay.ng reports that FIFA had already undertaken a legal review in 2024 of a Palestinian proposal seeking to suspend Israel from international football competitions. That review remains part of FIFA’s governance process, reflecting the sensitivity of the issue.

Calls for Israel’s suspension have intensified, with several organizations comparing the situation to Russia’s exclusion from global football activities. Critics argue that the governing body risks inconsistency in its approach if decisive action is not taken.

Nevertheless, Infantino’s remarks reaffirmed FIFA’s intention to keep football’s role as a unifying platform while steering clear of direct involvement in international political conflicts.