FIFA Hands South Africa 3-0 Defeat for Using Ineligible Player in World Cup Qualifier

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has nullified South Africa’s victory over Lesotho in the 2026 World Cup qualifying series after it was discovered that an ineligible player was fielded in the match.

South Africa had claimed a 2-0 win on March 21 in Polokwane, but the world football governing body confirmed on Monday that the result has now been overturned to a 3-0 defeat. With this decision, South Africa slides down to second place in Group C of the African Zone qualifiers, sitting behind Benin on goal difference, while Lesotho remains in fifth position.

According to FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee, South Africa breached Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code by allowing midfielder Teboho Mokoena to participate despite him already being suspended after accumulating two yellow cards in previous matches against Benin and Zimbabwe.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has been fined 10,000 Swiss francs, an amount equivalent to $12,536, while retaining the right to appeal the ruling before the FIFA Appeals Committee.





This decision significantly alters the landscape of the group, as Benin now leads the standings, further intensifying the race for qualification.

okay.ng reports that this ruling underscores FIFA’s commitment to fair play and strict adherence to disciplinary codes in the global game.