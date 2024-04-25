Featured

Fidelity Bank Dollar To Naira Rate in Nigeria Today (April 26, 2024)

Okay.ng By Okay.ng
2 Min Read

Are you interested in knowing the current exchange rate for dollar transactions at Fidelity Bank today? Whether you’re planning to buy or sell dollars through Fidelity Bank, you’ve landed on the right page.

Contents
How Much Dollar Rate in Fidelity Bank Today (April 26, 2024)?Fidelity Bank Dollar Exchange Rate Table

In this article, Okay.ng will furnish you with the latest information on Fidelity Bank’s dollar exchange rates, enabling you to make well-informed decisions regarding your currency dealings.

How Much Dollar Rate in Fidelity Bank Today (April 26, 2024)?

As of today, April 26, 2024, Fidelity Bank’s dollar exchange rates may fluctuate depending on various factors like market conditions and bank policies. For the most accurate and updated rates, it’s crucial to verify directly with Fidelity Bank or their official platforms.

However, the prevailing rates at Fidelity Bank’s FX Sale are:

- Advertisement -
  • Buying: ₦1,300.00
  • Selling: ₦1,310.00

Fidelity Bank Dollar Exchange Rate Table

While we can’t provide exact exchange rates, Fidelity Bank typically offers competitive rates for dollar transactions. It’s recommended to reach out to Fidelity Bank directly or visit their website for the latest rates. Additionally, Fidelity Bank may offer distinct rates for buying and selling dollars, so it’s essential to inquire about both rates before proceeding with your transaction.

Dollar To Naira Rate at Fidelity Bank TodayBuying RateSelling Rate
₦1,300.00₦1,310.00

While we strive to provide valuable insights into Fidelity Bank’s dollar exchange rates, please note that these rates are subject to change without prior notice. For the most precise and current rates, we strongly advise reaching out to Fidelity Bank directly or visiting their official platforms.

Stay updated with Okay.ng for timely information on currency exchange rates and financial developments.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Union Bank Dollar To Naira Rate in Nigeria Today (April 26, 2024)
Next Article Price of Gas Per KG in Nigeria Today, April 26th, 2024

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Dangote Cement
Dangote Cement Records Impressive Sales Growth in First Quarter of 2024
Business
JAMB Gives Update on Direct Entry Registration Deadline
Education
Ayogu Eze
Former Enugu Senator Ayogu Eze Dies at 66
News
Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister Visits Suleja Custodial Centre After Escape of 119 Inmates
News
Festus Keyamo
Aviation Group Condemns Keyamo’s Interference in Dana Air Suspension
News