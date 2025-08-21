FG Unveils Renewed Hope GEEP 3.0, Targets Five Million Nigerians by 2027

The Federal Government has flagged off the third phase of its Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, tagged Renewed Hope GEEP (RHGEEP 3.0), with an ambitious target of reaching no fewer than five million Nigerians within the next two years.

At the national stakeholders’ roundtable in Abuja, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Badamasi Lawal, revealed that the recalibrated scheme aims to strengthen financial inclusion, boost access to credit for small-scale entrepreneurs, and deepen accountability in the system.

“This gathering reflects our collective commitment to deepen financial inclusion, expand access to credit for small businesses, and empower our people, particularly women, youth, artisans, petty traders, and smallholder farmers, who form the backbone of Nigeria’s informal economy,” he explained.

According to him, the RHGEEP 3.0 launch, themed “Building Trust, Strengthening Transparency, and Scaling Impact through Financial Inclusion”, is more than a policy exercise; it is a deliberate effort to empower millions excluded from mainstream financial systems.





okay.ng reports that Lawal highlighted the impact of the earlier phases—TraderMoni, MarketMoni, and FarmerMoni—which helped expand micro-enterprises, restore dignity, and support families struggling at the base of the economy.

He further clarified that the new phase is not just a continuation but a recalibration anchored on three pillars:

Trust: rebuilding confidence with beneficiaries and stakeholders.

Consistency: ensuring fairness and equity in distribution.





Accountability: enforcing repayment obligations.

“Our goal is to reach five million beneficiaries by 2027, with a strong and positive repayment culture,” he stated.

Lawal commended GEEP’s national programme manager, alongside partners including System Strategy and Policy Lab and Sydani Group, for developing the implementation framework. He added that the success of RHGEEP 3.0 depends on collaboration among government, civil society, fintech players, and financial institutions.

He stressed that President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is committed to transforming GEEP into a more sustainable and impactful intervention that delivers on its promise of economic empowerment for ordinary Nigerians.