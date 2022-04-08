FG unveils new uniform for Civil Defense

The federal government has unveiled a new uniform for Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, unveiled the additional uniform for officers Corps, Friday in Abuja.

According to Aregbesola, the corps has not changed its uniform but has added to the sets of uniforms.

He said the uniform will be worn on Tuesday by officers of the corps will add to effectiveness and improve service delivery.

NSCDC boss, Abubakar Audi, also speaking on the new uniform said this is in line with the vision of the minister to reposition the service.

Audi added that the uniform is in line with global best practice.

He said the additional uniform comprises of Navy blue trouser and white shirt.

“It makes the corps unique and will boost the morale and commitment of officers and will bolster them to do more in their areas of endeavor,“ the NSCDC boss said.

He expressed gratitude to the minister for his support to the service.