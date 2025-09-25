FG to Raise N200 Billion Through September Bond Auction

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that the Federal Government will auction N200 billion in bonds for subscription on September 29, 2025, with settlement fixed for October 2.

According to a circular published on the DMO’s website, the offer includes two re-openings: N100 billion FGN AUG 2030, a five-year tenor, and N100 billion FGN JUNE 2032, a seven-year tenor.

Each bond unit is priced at N1,000, with a minimum subscription of N5,000 and subsequent investments in multiples of N1,000. Investors may subscribe for up to N50 million.

The interest rate will be determined by the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the total amount on offer. Interest will be paid semi-annually, while the principal will be repaid in full at maturity.





The announcement follows the August 2025 auction, which recorded strong participation. While the 5-year APR 2029 bond received N39.075 billion in bids, the 7-year JUN 2032 bond attracted N261.597 billion. The DMO allotted a total of N185.932 billion, surpassing the initial N200 billion target.

The agency also reported the successful allotment of September 2025 FGN Savings Bonds, raising N3.05 billion across two-year and three-year tenors. The two-year bond due September 2027 was priced at 15.541% per annum, attracting 793 successful subscriptions worth N631.762 million.

The DMO emphasized that the issuance aligns with the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act, 2003, and the Local Loans (Registered Stock and Securities) Act, CAP. L17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

It advised prospective investors to approach any of the 15 approved Primary Dealer Market Makers, including Access Bank, First Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citibank Nigeria, GTBank, and Zenith Bank, for applications and further guidance.