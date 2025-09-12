FG statement on Nigerians’ deportation to Ghana

The Federal Government on Thursday said that it has received no formal intimation on reports that Nigerians were being sent back from the United States to Ghana.

Reuters quoted Ghanaian President John Mahama as saying that 14 deportees, who are Nigerians and a Gambian, were brought in as part of a new US agreement.

Mahama clarified Ghana consented to welcome West African nationals since citizens within the region do not need visas to travel to the country.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, explained that the country has yet to be formally notified on the claims of deportation against its citizens.





Minister for Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar earlier warned that Washington was forcing African countries to accept third-country transfers against Nigerian objections.

He termed the policy unfair, pointing out that it was a burden for countries like Nigeria that are fighting domestic socio-economic and security issues.

Retired Ambassador Rasheed Akinkuolie said Ghana was within its rights as a sovereignty, and that decisions were at the discretion of Accra.

Ambassador Ogbole Amedu-Ode said that the measure seemed logistical, more than bilateral, since Ghana was only facilitating transit for fellow citizens of ECOWAS.





Former diplomat Mohammed Mabdul warned that deportation wrangles could worsen existing tensions between Ghana and Nigeria if not treated with diplomatic delicacy.

The Trump administration revived the “third-country deportation” policy after a June 2025 Supreme Court ruling, expanding removals to African states.

The US has threatened visa sanctions on countries against whom it has transferred immigrants, citing its authority under Section 243(d) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

South Sudan, Eswatini, and Rwanda received the deportees earlier, and Ghana just became the latest on the list, earning criticism from observers.