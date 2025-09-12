News

FG statement on Nigerians’ deportation to Ghana

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Federal Government on Thursday said that it has received no formal intimation on reports that Nigerians were being sent back from the United States to Ghana.

Reuters quoted Ghanaian President John Mahama as saying that 14 deportees, who are Nigerians and a Gambian, were brought in as part of a new US agreement.

Mahama clarified Ghana consented to welcome West African nationals since citizens within the region do not need visas to travel to the country.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, explained that the country has yet to be formally notified on the claims of deportation against its citizens.

- Advertisement -

Minister for Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar earlier warned that Washington was forcing African countries to accept third-country transfers against Nigerian objections.

He termed the policy unfair, pointing out that it was a burden for countries like Nigeria that are fighting domestic socio-economic and security issues.

Retired Ambassador Rasheed Akinkuolie said Ghana was within its rights as a sovereignty, and that decisions were at the discretion of Accra.

Ambassador Ogbole Amedu-Ode said that the measure seemed logistical, more than bilateral, since Ghana was only facilitating transit for fellow citizens of ECOWAS.

- Advertisement -

Former diplomat Mohammed Mabdul warned that deportation wrangles could worsen existing tensions between Ghana and Nigeria if not treated with diplomatic delicacy.

The Trump administration revived the “third-country deportation” policy after a June 2025 Supreme Court ruling, expanding removals to African states.

The US has threatened visa sanctions on countries against whom it has transferred immigrants, citing its authority under Section 243(d) of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

South Sudan, Eswatini, and Rwanda received the deportees earlier, and Ghana just became the latest on the list, earning criticism from observers.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
Previous Article Police Uncover Fraudulent Installation of ‘Obi of Lagos’, Suspect Confesses to Scheme
Next Article BUA Foods Declares N13 Dividend, Announces Major Expansion of Pasta and Flour Plants

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,065.00
Sell₦2,105.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 20 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Air Peace
Air Peace Crew Challenge NSIB Report Over Alleged Alcohol and Drug Test Results
News Top stories
Federal Government Endorses Hilda Baci’s Giant Jollof Record Attempt in Lagos
News
NNPC trains 6,000 farmers to tackle food crisis
News
Burkina Faso ends visa fees for Africans
News
VIDEO: Hilda Baci Launches Ambitious World Record Jollof Rice Attempt in Lagos
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like