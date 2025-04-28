FG Sets Up Committee to Address Road Accidents Involving Trailer, Tanker Drivers

The Federal Government of Nigeria has established a Special Committee aimed at preventing the frequent road traffic accidents involving trailer and tanker drivers on major highways across the country.

The move was announced on Monday, April 28, 2025, by the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the ministry’s conference room in Abuja.

The minister highlighted the decision as a critical intervention to tackle the recurring road crashes that have continued to claim lives and damage property on key transport routes.

“The committee’s primary aim is to review and develop recommendations to address the root causes of road traffic accidents involving trailer and tanker drivers on the nation’s highways and implement measures to enhance safety as well as strategize on ways to develop mandatory training and certification programmes for trailer and tanker drivers nationwide,” Alkali stated.





Okay.ng reports that the minister gave the committee a one-week deadline to submit its findings and recommendations, emphasizing that the issue of road safety aligns directly with President Bola Tinubu’s Development Agenda, which prioritizes safety and efficiency across sectors.

“The urgent need to stem the tide of these ugly incidents cannot be overemphasized,” Alkali added, calling for swift action to reverse the trend.

The committee, as outlined by the ministry, will consist of key stakeholders from the road transport and safety sectors. Members include representatives from the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Others are the Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN), Female Drivers Association (FDA), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), and the Institute of Driving Inspectors of Nigeria (IDIN).



