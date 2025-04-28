News

FG Sets Up Committee to Address Road Accidents Involving Trailer, Tanker Drivers

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
3 Min Read
Sen. Said A. Alkali. Addressing stakeholders on Transportation sector on the Development on mandatory training and certification programme for trailer and tanker drivers.
Sen. Said A. Alkali. Addressing stakeholders on Transportation sector on the Development on mandatory training and certification programme for trailer and tanker drivers.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has established a Special Committee aimed at preventing the frequent road traffic accidents involving trailer and tanker drivers on major highways across the country.

The move was announced on Monday, April 28, 2025, by the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Alkali, during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the ministry’s conference room in Abuja.

The minister highlighted the decision as a critical intervention to tackle the recurring road crashes that have continued to claim lives and damage property on key transport routes.

“The committee’s primary aim is to review and develop recommendations to address the root causes of road traffic accidents involving trailer and tanker drivers on the nation’s highways and implement measures to enhance safety as well as strategize on ways to develop mandatory training and certification programmes for trailer and tanker drivers nationwide,” Alkali stated.

- Advertisement -

Okay.ng reports that the minister gave the committee a one-week deadline to submit its findings and recommendations, emphasizing that the issue of road safety aligns directly with President Bola Tinubu’s Development Agenda, which prioritizes safety and efficiency across sectors.

“The urgent need to stem the tide of these ugly incidents cannot be overemphasized,” Alkali added, calling for swift action to reverse the trend.

The committee, as outlined by the ministry, will consist of key stakeholders from the road transport and safety sectors. Members include representatives from the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Others are the Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN), Female Drivers Association (FDA), Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), and the Institute of Driving Inspectors of Nigeria (IDIN).

- Advertisement -

L-R: Deputy National President, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Alh. Mohammad Abubakar Bishara, National President, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya, member, National Union of Transport Workers, Adegbola Agbeyangi and Pickup Truck Non Drivers Association, Elder Chukwu Ogbonna
L-R: Deputy National President, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Alh. Mohammad Abubakar Bishara, National President, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya, member, National Union of Transport Workers, Adegbola Agbeyangi and Pickup Truck Non Drivers Association, Elder Chukwu Ogbonna
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Nigeria Records Historic Increase in Nursing Enrollment, Jumps from 28,000 to 115,000
Next Article Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olagunji Alausa FG Announces Transfer of Two University Pro-Chancellors

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olagunji Alausa
FG Announces Transfer of Two University Pro-Chancellors
Education
Nigeria Records Historic Increase in Nursing Enrollment, Jumps from 28,000 to 115,000
News
MTN
MTN Nigeria Restores Services After Fibre Cuts Disrupt Network
Business Telcos
Falz
Falz Opens Up on Love Struggles, Says He Has Never Been in Love or Heartbroken
Celebrities
NRC Announces April 30 Resumption Date for Suspended Warri-Itakpe Rail Service
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like