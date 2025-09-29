News

FG Secures N250bn for Kaduna and Kano Light Rail Projects, Minister Confirms

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Federal Government has announced the successful acquisition of funding estimated at N250 billion to advance light rail projects in both Kaduna and Kano States.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, during a World Press Conference on Monday in Abuja.

According to the minister, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to ensuring that development spreads evenly across all parts of Nigeria, stressing that the current administration is not leaving any zone behind.

“Contrary to the perception being pushed at some quarters, this administration has demonstrated uncommon commitment to balanced and inclusive development since assuming office,” Idris said.

The minister further emphasized that the government had already secured N150 billion for the Kano light rail project and N100 billion for Kaduna, describing these as part of the administration’s broader drive to strengthen subnational infrastructure.

He also explained that Local Government Areas (LGAs) are being re-integrated into the national fiscal system as catalysts for growth. This, according to him, will be reinforced by the financial autonomy the President intends to entrench.

“All state governments now receive multiples of the revenue they hitherto used to get from the federation account,” Idris noted, adding that the removal of fuel subsidy has created fiscal space for states to operate with less debt burden.

okay.ng reports that the announcement comes at a time when the Tinubu administration is pushing for enhanced infrastructure in critical sectors such as transportation, energy, and agriculture to support long-term economic growth.

