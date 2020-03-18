FG reveals details of meeting with ASUU over IPPIS

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revealed what was discussed with the officials of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in an eight hours meeting on Tuesday.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who briefed Journalists at end of the meeting around 11 pm said the two parties had deliberations on contentious issues, especially the issue of IPPIS.

He said: “We made new proposal on behalf of FG to ASUU. These issues range from funding, revitalization of public universities, earned academic allowances, salary shortfalls in Federal University of Akure and the issue of state universities.

“We also addressed payment of earned academic allowances to University of Ilorin. On the Nigerian University Pension Commission, certificate was issued last year but operational certificate had not been issued because we do not have a permanent PENCOM board in place.

“We have made proposal on how NUPENCO board will be able to fulfill its obligation, especially in terms of preparation of annual audit reports.

“Issue of visitation panel to the universities has been on the table since last year. The Government side made progress and that approval has been gotten, and we are waiting for the gazette of the membership of the visitation panel.”

However, the ASUU President noted that the leadership of the union will meet with its members to take a decision in the report of the meeting with the Federal Government.

“Those of us here cannot give the final pronouncements on any of the proposals and we have assured the government that we will report faithfully to our principals and get back to government accordingly.

“We want to assure all Nigerians that we are concern on going back to our work like every other person because we know that is where we find happiness, we are not happy outside our classrooms, our laboratories and our libraries,” he said.