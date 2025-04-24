Headline:

Lagos, Nigeria – In a significant move signaling a renewed commitment to the stability of Nigeria’s tertiary education sector, the Federal Government has released N50 billion to settle outstanding earned allowances owed to both academic and non-academic staff in federal universities. The announcement, made through a press statement issued by Mrs. Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education, has been welcomed as a positive step towards fostering industrial harmony within the nation’s universities.

According to the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olagunji Alausa, the substantial financial disbursement underscores President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering dedication to addressing the long-standing welfare concerns of university workers. “The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olagunji Alausa, announces the release of N50 billion by the Federal Government to the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities for the settlement of earned allowances as promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the official statement conveyed.





This development comes at a time when the Nigerian university system has experienced a period of relative calm, a fact acknowledged and commended by the Minister. Dr. Alausa lauded the various university unions for their commitment to maintaining industrial peace, highlighting the current academic session as one of the “longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history.” He attributed this stability to the “mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community.”

President Tinubu, through the Ministry of Education, has made it unequivocally clear that his administration prioritizes keeping schools open and views strike-induced closures as unacceptable. “The youth are the heartbeat of our country. Their future is extremely important to me and my administration. Keeping our children in school is not negotiable. It is my commitment that strikes in our institutions will soon become a thing of the past,” the President affirmed.

This proactive measure by the Federal Government not only addresses a critical financial obligation but also carries significant implications for the morale and well-being of university staff. For years, the issue of unpaid earned allowances has been a contentious point, often leading to industrial actions that disrupt the academic calendar and impact students directly. This disbursement offers a tangible demonstration of the government’s willingness to engage with the concerns of university workers and invest in the stability of the education sector.

Nigerians witnessed firsthand the detrimental effects of prolonged industrial disputes on students and the overall academic environment. The commitment expressed by President Tinubu, coupled with this concrete action of releasing funds, offers a glimmer of hope for a more stable and predictable academic future for Nigerian students. The emphasis on mutual cooperation and the recognition of the unions’ role in maintaining peace are also encouraging signs of a potentially more collaborative approach to managing the challenges within the university system.





The effectiveness of this intervention will be measured not only by the immediate impact on the lives of university staff but also by its contribution to sustained industrial harmony and an enhanced learning experience for students. This move by the Federal Government represents a crucial step towards fulfilling its promise to prioritize education and ensure that Nigerian universities remain centers of academic excellence without the recurring disruptions of the past.